Hull and the Marauder defense lead S-E to another victory

SHERBURNE – The Marauders defended their home field valiantly this past Friday, when they stopped out any Falcon presence from the grounds, with a 41-6 dominating win over LaFayette/Fabius-Pompey on Friday, Sept. 23.

S-E would jump on the board first when Lincoln Owen found pay-dirt for the first of two times on the night. Owen, who finished with 156 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, who pound this first score in just two yards out – Matt Hull would grab his first points of the night with a point after kick for S-E.

It was then the defense would be shocked. Up 7-0, and already beginning to establish their powerful ground game, S-E's defense was caught resting when LaFayette/Fabius-Pompey quarterback Gunner Schumacher launched a pass to Aiden McKinney, who hauled the pass in for a 63 yard strike – two-point conversion failed.

A stunned Marauders squad would need to regroup after squabbling their early lead to the big play potential of the Falcons, as the matchup looked to be an actual contest at this point. While S-E was unable to manage any meaningful gains to finish out the first quarter what happened in the remaining three quarters truly showed how the 2016 Marauders come together for a powerful win.