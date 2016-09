NEW BERLIN – A battle on the courts, a matchup between two undefeated Chenango County teams, a best out of five – took place on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when the Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford traveled to New Berlin to face the varsity volleyball team of Unadilla Valley.

Someone would go home a winner, while the other team would have to suffer through their first loss, a blemish on a previously unblemished record.