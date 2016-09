NORWICH – The Monday Evening Music Club, now in their 107th year, will be proudly presenting Red Raville's Big Band Sounds in a free concert on Monday, October 3, at the United Church of Christ in Norwich. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

With the support of a Decentralization Grant from the Chenango Arts Council, the Monday Evening Music Club is able to host Big Band Sounds for a second successive season.