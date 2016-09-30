Two arrested for Oxford murder

OXFORD – At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, Chenango County Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr. released the names of a man and a woman who each stand charged with murder with regard to the investigation of the death of a 58-year-old man in Oxford over the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24.

Jeremy P. Coates, 46, of Norwich, stands charged with murder in the first degree, a class A-1 felony, for intentionally causing a death during the commission of a robbery.

Melissa Crispell, 42, of Oxford, is charged with second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony, as well as providing a false written statement, a class A misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, also a class A misdemeanor.

According to Cutting, Coates was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at his residence on Sheldon St., in the City of Norwich, by the New York State Police Special Response Team. Crispell was arrested a day earlier, and was subsequently charged with murder in the second degree on Thursday, Sept. 29.