MILFORD The Unadilla Valley Storm played Milford last Thursday, Sept 22, in a game that saw a second half scoring spree go in favor of the lady Storm, giving them the 3-1 win.

Scoring for UV was Cearah DaCostaFaro assisted by Kyleigh George, Maggie Fernette assisted by Julia Oglesby. And most impressively Teresa Burghardt with her first varsity goal, and unassisted goal in the win.