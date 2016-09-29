Ericksen and Jeffrey claim top spots again

EDMESTON – The Norwich cross country varsity team was lead to Edmeston by head coach Shaun Horan for their Pathfinder Village meet on Sept. 27, a meet which saw both Norwich boys and girls perform very well among 10 schools.

On the boys side, senior Ben Ericksen would run the 2.4 mile course in the fastest time of the day when he helped lead Norwich to a third place finish overall with his first place time of 13:09.6, edging out second place finisher from Afton Matt Johnson by a mere six seconds, as Johnson ran a 13:15.1.

Marcus Cashman would bring up a fifth place finish for Norwich with his time of 13:47.4, followed by Nick Loscavio in seventh with a time of 13:58.0, Noah Bufalini in eighth with a time of 14:03.2, Orion Slater in 13th with a time of 14:57.9, Stanton Baker in 14th with a time of 15:00.7, Mike Cardoza in 18th with a time of 15:23.0, Jacob Russell in 20th with a time of 15:36.1, Jon Matlack Grey with a time of 15:40.4, Kody Harrison in 25th with a time of 16:26.1, Chris Barton 27th with a time of 16:37.6, and Brandon Cardoza in 45th place with a time of 27:26.4.