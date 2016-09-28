Unadilla Valley golf finishes season off on top

EDMESTON – The young Unadilla Valley varsity golf team would not enjoy many wins in their 2016 season, yet were however able to manage two wins over Greene.

The Storm was closing in on their home stretch of the season, as they just recently were coming off a tough loss at home, on the greens of Red Pine Golf Course, where Harpursville would win 253 to 315.

In that matchup on Friday, Sept 23, UV would see their medalist spot go to Sam Loeffler who shot a team low 51, followed by Andrew Jackson at 52, Gavin Church at 56, Shalee Sullivan at 77, and Brayden White at 79.