Lady Marauders falter at home to Red Raiders

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 28th, 2016

Frank Speziale Photo

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity field hockey team would come out of the gates on their home field looking strong in the first half, however, would suffer a 2-0 loss to Canastota on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

With a 0-0 halftime score, S-E was hoping to make some offensive plays to potentially scratch out another win on the season.

However, a second half ball sent from Loryn Wilcox to Shelby Kiltz would break the tie for the score, before Maddy Mulligan would assist Brianna Johnson for the 2-0 lead taken by the Red Raiders.


