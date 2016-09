NORWICH - In response to increasing demand for orthopedic services, UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital announced a new orthopedic physician at UHS Orthopedics Norwich, Thomas M. Fitzpatrick, MD, a Fellow of both the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery and the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Fitzpatrick is also certified with the board of Orthopedic Surgeons. Dr. Fitzpatrick is now seeing patients at the Orthopedic Department at 4 Newton Avenue.