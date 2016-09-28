Sherburne man sentenced to state prison for unlawful surveillance

NORWICH – A Sherburne man was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of one and a third to three years in the New York State Department of Corrections when the Chenango County Court convened for a morning session last Friday, Sept. 23.

Dustin C. Freeman, who now resides in Quincy, Massachusetts, previously appeared in court on Aug. 8, and entered pleas of guilty to one count of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, a class E felony; and one count of dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.

According to his Mar. 2016, indictment, it was alleged that Freeman used a cell phone to video record a female victim while she was undressed in her own bedroom at an apartment complex on Classic Street, in the Village of Sherburne, on a day in the Fall of 2014 for his own amusement or entertainment and degradation of the victim.