NEW BERLIN – The Unatego Spartans would hand The Storm of Unadilla Valley a loss in overtime when the boys varsity soccer squads matched up on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Miraculously it was the UV team which would record the most shots on goal in the contest, however, thanks to the impressive play from Noah Blake – Unatego goalkeeper with 13 saves – the Spartans would hold on for a 2-1 win in overtime.