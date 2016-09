BAINBRIDGE – The lady Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford made short work of Delhi who came to visit on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Bobcats would secure the 3-0 win over Delhi, which now moves them to a 6-0 record, 5-0 in the league.

The dominating win in three sets saw BG steamroll Delhi 25-11, 25-12, and 25-17, for the sixth win of the season.