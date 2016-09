Tammy Carpenter Photo

NEW BERLIN – The ladies of the Unadilla Valley varsity volleyball team now enjoy a still unblemished record of 6-0. Their latest win in the 2016 season came on their home court this past Friday, Sept. 23, when they handily defeated Deposit in three sets at 3-0.

Despite some feisty play from Deposit in each of the sets, UV would never waiver in the match winning each set at 25-21, 25-17, before finishing off the Lumberjacks in the final set of 25-18.