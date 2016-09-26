Menacing of a police officer, manufacture of meth among September indictments

NORWICH - A Chenango County grand jury met earlier last week to determine indictments for the month of September, 2016 and subsequently decided that there was enough evidence against three individuals to charge them with at least one felony level crime.

• Johanna S. Bailey, 21, of Norwich, was indicted on three separate felony charges. Bailey was charged with one count of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, a class D felony; one count of criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, a class E felony; and one count of criminal nuisance in the first degree, a class E felony.

The top count of the indictment alleges that Bailey, during the months of August and September, 2016, at a residence on Grove Ave., in the City of Norwich, while acting in concert with another, did knowingly and with intent to use, possessed sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, a plastic Gatorade bottle and plastic tubing to unlawfully manufacture methamphetamine.