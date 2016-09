SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville girl's varsity soccer team were in fine form last Monday, Sept. 19, as they cruised to a 10-3 victory against Canastota.

On the heels of a 4-0 loss to Holland Patent on Sept. 15, the Marauder offense came to life against the Canastota defense, and were firing on all cylinders. By the time the whistle sounded to signal the half-time break, S-E had sailed out to a comfortable 5-2 lead.