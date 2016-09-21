S-E boys suffer consecutive losses

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity boy's soccer team suffered two defeats last week, plunging their record to 1-4 on the season.

In the Marauder's game against Waterville on Sept. 13, Brandon English's two goals led the way for the opponents, as they defeated S-E on a scoreline of 3-0. Zach Beach's goal built on the lead for the visitors, as goalkeeper Keith Prindle preserved the shutout by making five saves for Waterville.

Waterville finished the game with 11 shots on target, in comparison to just five for the Marauders. Keeper for S-E, Thad Karaman, had eight saves for his side in the loss.