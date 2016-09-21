Bobcats use second half to propel them to another win

OXFORD – Following their third place finish in the New York Pizzeria Tournament in Unadilla Valley over the weekend, the lady Blackhawks got right back to work when they hosted Bainbridge-Guilford on Sept. 19.

BG and Oxford both saw action in the pizzeria tournament, yet were never in a position to face each other, making for a tantalizing matchup on Monday. With a score of 2-2 at the half, the teams each looked for a way to edge the other. However, that spark would come in the second half for the Bobcats as Oxford seemed to fall off in the face of a second half resurgence. BG would put up four goals to Oxfords zero in the second half, solidifying the win at 6-2.