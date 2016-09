EDMESTON – The Unadilla Valley varsity golf team held a home matchup against fellow Chenango County opponent Oxford on Friday, Sept. 16.

The inter-county matchup saw the two young squads tee-off on the greens of Red Pine Golf Course, a par 36 course on the back nine holes, where the Blackhawks would eventually edge the Storm by 20 strokes for the win, propelling them back to an even .500 record as of the match date.