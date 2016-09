SHERBURNE – The varsity field hockey team at Sherburne-Earlville would add another loss to their record after a slow start helped contribute to the 3-0 loss to Morrisville-Eaton on Sept. 15.

The lady Marauders would enjoy some push on the offensive end with four shots on goal in the game, however Alexis Jayson of M-E would show off her superb goalkeeper skills with four saves, effectively blanking the home team.