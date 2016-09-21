Komendarek dominates to help carry Norwich to a win

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 21st, 2016

CONKLIN – The Tornado have returned to the court for another win, however, this time they would earn said win on the road against the Susquehanna Valley Sabers.

Despite a rocky start which saw the Sabers and Norwich battle it out in the first set – Norwich ultimately winning 25-23 – Norwich would emerge as the dominate team as they would drop no sets on the road en route to another 3-0 victory.

“We got off to an extremely slow start. The girls realized they had to play consistent in the next sets, which they did. They turned things around,” said Norwich head coach Shelly Alger.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 37% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook