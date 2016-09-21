Komendarek dominates to help carry Norwich to a win

CONKLIN – The Tornado have returned to the court for another win, however, this time they would earn said win on the road against the Susquehanna Valley Sabers.

Despite a rocky start which saw the Sabers and Norwich battle it out in the first set – Norwich ultimately winning 25-23 – Norwich would emerge as the dominate team as they would drop no sets on the road en route to another 3-0 victory.

“We got off to an extremely slow start. The girls realized they had to play consistent in the next sets, which they did. They turned things around,” said Norwich head coach Shelly Alger.