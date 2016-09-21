Unadilla Valley needs overtime to gain the win over Vikings

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 21st, 2016

UNADILLA – The Unadilla Valley Storm varsity boys soccer team narrowly escaped with a win on Sept. 15, when they played Otselic Valley for the second time in 2016.

Coming off a overtime victory over the Vikings of OV on Sept. 8, when they won 3-2; UV would use overtime again to edge the Vikings, this time winning 2-1.

After a 0-0 first half, Unadilla Valley would record the first goal of the game just :30 seconds into the second half with a lightning quick strike from Alex Taylor. It was in fact Than Garry who would bring the ball down the outside before sending it across to Taylor who one-timed a shot into the back of the net.


