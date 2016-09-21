Second half surge leads to Stockbridge win over Vikings

STOCKBRIDGE – The Otselic Valley Vikings enjoyed a close hard fought game against Stockbridge on Monday, Sept. 19., where sloppy shots on goal contributed to a 0-2 loss on the road.

With everything knotted up at 0-0 in the first half, OV failed to record any goals in the second half despite having 17 shots on goal in the game. Eventually Stockbridge would find the net in the second half, when two of their 21 shots landed for scores – Andrew Renner and Jordan Jacob each netted a goal for Stockbridge Valley.