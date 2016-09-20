Ericksen and Jeffrey lead the charge for the Tornado varsity cross country team

NORWICH – The Norwich varsity cross country has enjoyed some early successes in the 2016 season, on both the boys and girls side of the races.

• On Sept. 10, the Tornado boys and girls got their season underway when they traveled to Oneonta, for the annual Oneonta ‘Flash’ Forbes Invitational meet.

Ben Ericksen and Nicole Jeffrey have lead the charge for the Tornado runners thus far, as they both sparked their seasons early on with respectable runs.

The varsity course would see the Tornado runners maneuver an approximately 2.7 mile course consisting of hills, flats, grass, water, and small amount of blacktop.

Matt Goyden of Maine-Endwell would earn the top spot in the meet when he ran a 14:03.0 for the win on the boys side.

Norwich’s Ericksen would enjoy a fifth place finish to start 2016, when he managed a 15:04.9 on the course.

On the girls side Maine-Endwell would once again claim the top spot, as Ali Otis ran a 17:21.1. Jeffrey would see a sixth place finish for the Tornado girls when she finished the course with a 18:36.5.