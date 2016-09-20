Norwich varsity soccer

Frank Speziale Photo

The Norwich varsity girls soccer team hosted rival Oneonta on Sept. 19, where they ultimately fell victim to the visiting Yellowjackets, losing 3-0. Pictured above is number 14, Delilah Geislinger of Norwich as she tries to round the Oneonta defender, number 18 Martine Hitchcock. The Norwich girls will be having their senior recognition night on Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. under the lights at the NHS turf field. A full write-up on the Norwich vs. Oneonta game will appear in The Evening Sun in the sports section on Sept. 21.