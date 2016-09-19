Maynard helps lead the charge for Norwich as they split to end the week

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Norwich varsity girls tennis team would split matches to end out last week, when they suffered through a 6-1 drudging loss from Seton Catholic on Sept. 14, before hosting Susquehanna Valley and defeating them 6-1 on Sept. 15.

The Seton Catholic Saints improved their record to 7-0 following the win, effectively handing Norwich their first team loss in 2016.

“The Saints singles players Claire Loughlin and Nikki Crowley as well as doubles players Anna Korchak, Amanda Bucko, Iderase Ademoyo, Rusn a Dhillon, Imisi Ademoyo and Rose Kane remain undefeated for the season,” added Seton Catholic head coach Katie Loughlin.

In the loss for Norwich it was senior Makenzie Maynard who helped save the shutout with her lone win for the Tornado. Maynard would grind out the tough win over Alina Galyon in three sets. Dropping her first set at 2-6, before rebounding for a 7-5 and 6-4 win.