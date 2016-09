NORWICH A Norwich man charged with felony assault appeared in Chenango County Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was remanded to the custody of the Chenango County Correctional Facility, in lieu of $6,000 cash bail, or $60,000 bond.

On Sept. 12, Jason D. Brundige was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and aggravated harassment in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.