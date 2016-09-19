NCSD Teacher & Employee of the year

Frank Speziale Photo

Pictured above from left to right are the Norwich City School District's Teacher and Employee of the year. Phil Curley has been with the district for 26 years and was it was said that "he always chooses what's right and best for students, parents, faculty, staff and administration every single time." Further, it was said that students and parents are his number one priority and he has shared this passion in the classroom, on the field, on the court and behind the wheel of a car. While at Norwich, Mr. Curley has coached students in football, basketball, track, volleyball, baseball and softball. Pictured to the right is employee of the year Tom LoPiccolo, a 15-year veteran to the NCSD. According to principal Michael Waters, "He has done much more than simply monitor the halls to catch students skipping class. Without question, he is on of the most versatile staff members employed at Norwich. "Tom's most valuable skill is his ability to engage students," said Waters. "His demeanor is welcoming and students feel comfortable relying on Tom in times of need. His professionalism never wavers. He is quick to respond when asked to assist, and also volunteers without hesitation when others demand his attention. Tom loves working with students and many of them seek him out on a regular basis; and not just because he often carries candies in his pocket." Mr. LoPiccolo has taken numerous groups of students overseas on spring trips to Europe. He also works as a New York State Park Ranger.