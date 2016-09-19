Man found guilty of DWI after two-day trial

By: Kieran Coffey, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 19th, 2016

NORWICH – The Chenango County District Attorney's Office said that a man was found guilty of driving while intoxicated after a two-day jury trial conducted in the City of Norwich on September 15.

Carl D. Rhoden, 34, originally from Florida, but with an address in Norwich, was convicted of driving his vehicle while in an intoxicated condition and subsequently crashing said vehicle into a speed limit sign on Rexford St., in the City of Norwich, on April 20, 2016. Rhoden was also issued tickets for failure to keep right and leaving the scene of an accident.


