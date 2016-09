BAINBRIDGE – The Bainbridge-Guilford varsity volleyball team played host to Harpusville-Afton on Wednesday, Sept. 14, a game in which B-G would only drop on set to win in convincing fashion at 3-1.

The Bobcats would see a 2-0 lead go in their favor as they handily won the first set – 25-19 – before facing stiffer competition the second time around, narrowly winning 26-24.

The momentum from the second set would carry Harpursville-Afton to a third set victory when they would beat B-G 25-20.