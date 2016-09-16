Trojan football home opener leads to blowout win

GREENE – The Greene varsity football team played their second game of the season at home this past Friday, Sept. 9, against Thomas A. Edison.

Edison would leave after four quarters of play the losers of 43-0 Trojan beat-down.

Greene would waste no time scoring in the contest, as they racked up two two touchdowns in the first quarter – Coy Austin three yard run, followed by an Isaac Hadac 89 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown (Zach Orzell two-point run) – raising the Greene lead to 14-0 following the first quarter.

The Trojans would combined for an impressive 240 yards on the ground off of just 34 carries, coming to seven yard rushing average.

The ground game for the Trojans would produce another score in the third quarter, when Logan Kennedy ripped off a 23 yard run to the end zone, which was followed once again by a Zach Orzell two-point conversion run, raising the score to 22-0.