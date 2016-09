HANCOCK – The Oxford varsity volleyball team earned their very first win in 2016 on the road, defeating Hancock on Sept. 13, in three sets for a 3-0 victory.

Hancock would offer up some competition early on in the match, but would see a composed Blackhawk team pull away further after each win in the match.

Oxford would earn the 1-0 lead over Hancock when they won the first set at 25-22, before jumping out to a 25-17 win in the second set.