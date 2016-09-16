Golf round-up

CHENANGO COUNTY – Golf matches were abundant on Thursday, Sept. 15, as Norwich traveled to play Johnson City, Oxford traveled to play Sidney, and Unadilla Valley traveled to play Harpursville-Afton.

• Norwich would earn the 213 to 222 win over the Wildcats, as they played their match at Endwell Greens, a par 36 course.

The medalist for the Tornado in the contest, and low score from either team was Brenon Maynard who shot just two over par at 38. Maynard was followed by Alex Gage at 41, Nate Scheer at 42, Ryan Johnson at 43, Griffin Clipston at 49 and AJ Little at 53.

On the Wildcats side, their medalist in the match was Tyler Shuba who shot a team low 41, followed by Sam Shattuck at 43, Darren Jahelka at 44, and a three-way tie at 47 between Kevin Wu, Jake Carpenter, and Dylan Richards.