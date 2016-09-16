Harpursville-Afton explodes for 57 points on visiting Bobcats

HARPURSVILLE – The Hornets of Harpursville-Afton have now advanced their record to 2-0 after demolishing the young Bobcat varsity football team last Saturday, Sept. 10, when they would defend their home turf winning 57-20.

The Hornets would see five different athletes score in the contest, as the team looked to dominate the ground game early and often – combining for an astounding 471 yards rushing, while only producing 31 yards through the air. The 502 yards of total offense by the Hornets would eclipse the Bobcats who earned just 203 total yards – 127 passing, 75 rushing. The turnover free game would see two Chenango County teams employ different philosophies in their approach to offense with the effective ground attack coming up on top.

Scoring in the first quarter for the Hornets was Mitchell Weist as he bowled his way into the end zone twice in the first quarter, both being six yard runs. A Tyler King two-point conversion run after the first touchdown would raise the early lead to 14-0 over the Bobcats.

The young Bobcats would show some fight, as they fired back at the Hornets with 2:19 left in the first quarter when Bailey Hotaling ripped off a 65 yard run for the end zone. The Hotaling rushing touchdown for the Bobcats was followed by a successful Zach Ouimet kick to make the game 14-7.