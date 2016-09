COLUMBUS A barn fire that destroyed a the main building of a family dairy farm in the Town of Columbus kept firefighters and their auxiliary members from nearly 10 area companies on scene through midnight, Thursday.

At 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a call came into the Chenango County 911 dispatch center reporting flames an smoke from the milk house of an operational dairy barn located at 109 Balcom Hill Rd., in the town of Columbus.