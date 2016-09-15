Brother Sun slated for 6 On The Square fall opener

OXFORD –This Saturday, Sept. 17 beginning at 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square in downtown Oxford is exceptionally proud to open its fall season with Brother Sun, a trio that beams with deep feeling and perhaps the most luminous men’s 3-part harmonies performing and recording today.

To understand the influence of Brother Sun, you’d have to get on a stage and look out. We don’t mean you have to be up there singing because you’d be, well, preoccupied, but stand at the corner so you can inconspicuously peak out at the faces of those listening. We’ve done that and we noticed something special.


