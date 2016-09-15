Man to serve six month sentence for sexual crime conviction

NORWICH – Donald J. Mercer, the man who pleaded guilty to rape in the third degree, a class E felony back in July of 2016, was sentenced to serve six months in the Chenango County Correctional Facility when the Chenango County Court convened for an afternoon session on Friday, Sept. 9.

Mercer, 50, of Smyrna, originally faced charges of rape in the third degree, a class E felony; three counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree, a class E felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

These charges stemmed from multiple incidents that occurred back in the later months of 2013. It was alleged that Mercer, being over the age of 21-years-old, did engage in sexual intercourse in November 2013; oral sex in September 2013; anal sex in December 2013; and oral sex in January 2014; with a 17-year-old victim. He was also alleged to have knowingly acted in a manor likely to cause injury physically, mentally, or morally to the welfare of a child in September, 2013.