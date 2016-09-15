O&W Railway Historical Society to present history of Norwich railroads

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 15th, 2016

NORWICH – The Ontario and Western (O&W) Railway Historical Society will be coming to the Chenango County Historical Society (CCHS) Museum to hold a presentation about the history of railroads in Norwich. The presentation will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, and will be open to the public.

According to CCHS Executive Director Sarah Mahan, at one point Norwich had several important functions on the New York O&W Railway. The railroad’s Northern Division repair shops were located in Norwich, where they would repair rolling stock and locomotives up until the railroad’s demise in 1957.


