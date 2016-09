BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD – The home Bainbridge-Guilford lady Bobcats would take full advantage of the struggling Greene girls varsity team, despite a slow start, to earn the win at 2-0 on Sept. 6.

At the halftime break the two teams would be knotted up with a scoreless game.

The second half would see Alli Miller of the Bobcats, with only 19:27 left in the game record the first goal of the contest, when Kate Porter crossed the ball from the right side to Miller in the middle for the score.