Storm soccer splits with two Chenango County teams

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Unadilla Valley boys varsity soccer team now sits at a record after seeing two recent games go in semi-different fashions.

• Afton would ultimately get the better of the Storm team winning 3-1 when game was concluded.

However, a 1-1 tie at the half would put UV in a prime position for a possible win. It was in fact Jaymie Ticknor of Afton who would score in the first half when he headed the ball in from a pass from his teammate Mikey Graven-Briggs just three minutes into the game. Despite the early lead, UV would net a the tying score using a combination of passes leading to a Dylan Nichols goal off a Than Garry assist.

The second half was all Afton, as Ticknor and Graven-Briggs would seem to have figured out the UV defensive scheme and would again be in the mix, ascending Afton to the win at 3-1.