WEST WINFIELD – Following devastating losses in their home varsity field hockey tournament, the Marauders field hockey squad packed their bags and headed to Mt. Markham high school for what ultimately proved to be their first win of the year at 2-0.

“Hard work and hard knocks finally paid off. We have been improving on many levels each game and were rewarded with a solid win tonight. It was a great team effort,” said S-E head coach Sheila Cooman.