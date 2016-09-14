Greene soccer continues to show promise at a young age

GREENE – The Trojan boys varsity soccer team continues to roll over their competition as they remain undefeated through their first four games of the 2016 season.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Newark Valley traveled south to take on the then 3-0 Trojans, however to their surprise the young Greene team would simply dominate them on almost all facets in the game, handily winning 5-0.

Greene would see a flurry of shots on goal, with five landing for scores of the potential 15 their offense mustered up. With a halftime lead of 3-0, Greene would comfortably play two athletes in goal on the day while additionally tacking on two goals in the second half of the game.