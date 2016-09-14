Hull runs for four TDs as Marauders route the visiting Wildcats

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders varsity football team earned their first win on the season when they crushed the visiting Adirondack Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Senior Matt Hull would lead the charge on the ground as he amassed an impressive 134 yards on the ground off of just 14 carries en route to a four touchdown performance in front of his hometown crowd.

Hull was joined by a stable of backs for the Marauders as they combined for 366 yards total in the contest off of just 44 carries, for an average of 8.3 yards per carry on the day. Notably sophomore Lincoln Owen would lead the team in rushing with his impressive 2016 home debut racking up 142 yards on the ground off of a mere nine carries.

S-E would see early success following an opening quarter in the game which featured two Matt Hull touchdowns to raise the Marauders to a 12-0 lead after the first quarter. Hull would return in the second quarter to tack on the third of his four touchdowns expanding the lead to 18-0 at the half.