SPCA to hold first annual ‘Great Crate Challenge’

NORWICH - The Chenango SPCA (CSPCA) located at 6160 County Road 32 in Norwich will be hosting its first annual ‘Great Crate Challenge’ on Friday, September 30, from noon to 3 p.m.

According to CSPCA Executive Director Annette Clark, every year thousands of animals spend months at a time in kennels or crates waiting to be adopted.

In recognition of this, the CSPCA is asking local animal lovers to spend time in their outdoor kennels as a fundraiser to raise the adoption fee of $150 or more before being released.