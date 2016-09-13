VVS claims tournament title and MVP at 34th annual S-E field hockey tourney

SHERBURNE – Coming fresh off of a 0-6 loss to Clinton on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Sherburne-Earlville Marauder's varsity field hockey team was looking for better results and improved play when they hosted their annual 34th annual home tournament.

The four team tournament would feature the Warriors of Morrisville-Eaton, the Red Devils of Vernon-Verona-Sherill, the Warriors of Sidney and the Marauders of S-E.

• VVS would emerge from the tournament as their 2016 champions after defeating Morrisville-Eaton 1-0, on Friday, Sept. 9, before earning the championship win over Sidney at 4-3, on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The first game for VVS on Friday would see an assist from McKenna Berry to Kirsten Oliver propel them to a 1-0 halftime lead, which they then would maintain as they advanced to the finals the following day.

The championship game would see a halftime score of 4-1 go in favor of VVS. However, the Warriors of Sidney would come out after halftime with a solid attempt for the comeback win. Sidney would outscore VVS in the second half 2-0, however, was denied the tie as VVS was able to hold them at bay long enough for the win.