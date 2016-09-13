Tornado extends undefeated streak to four on the back of Stewart

BINGHAMTON – The month of September seems to be producing harder and more talented competition for the Norwich varsity girls tennis team to face, but they have risen to each and every challenge thus far. The Tornado girls have made it to an impressive 4-0 in their 2016 campaign, handily defeating any and all competition.

With two league wins and two non-league victories Norwich now sits atop the standings as one of the few Section IV teams left with an unblemished record.

Norwich continued their dominance from the Johnson City matchup on August 31, which saw a 7-0 team victory go in favor of Norwich. Since that point, Norwich in the month of September has been on a roll, steamrolling Owego 6-1 on Sept. 7, seeing straight set wins from Makenzie Maynard at first singles (6-2, 6-0); Caroline Stewart at second singles (6-2, 6-3); Samantha Gage at third singles (6-0, 6-0); Cierra Sherman at fourth singles (6-3, 6-2) as well as two wins from first and second doubles, Brooke Steigerwald and Megan Burke at 6-4 and 6-1, and Ava and Olivia Granquist at 6-3, and 6-3, respectively.

This win on the road against Owego would propel Norwich to another win when they hosted the Chenango Valley Warriors on Sept. 9, once again winning in convincing fashion. With a 5-2 team victory, the competition from the Warriors was higher than previous teams had shown, however, Norwich would see their top three singles players – Makenzie Maynard, Caroline Stewart, and Samantha Gage – once again walk away with wins on the day. The first two doubles teams would continue the winning trend for the Tornado, as the duos of Steigerwald and Burke, and the two Granquists would each earn wins at 6-3 and 6-1, followed by a 6-0, 6-0 victory, respectively. Notably all wins in this matchup against CV were won in straight sets.