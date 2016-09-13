County Health Dept recognizes Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

By: Matthew White, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 13th, 2016

CHENANGO COUNTY – According of figures obtained from the Chenango County Public Health Department, one in three children in the U.S. are overweight or obese. With the month of September being Childhood Obesity Awareness month, county health officials doing their part to spread the word of the plaguing condition that places kids at risk for Type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease — health problems once only seen only in unhealthy adults.

While chronic obesity is a very serious, the good news is that it can be prevented.

In recognition of National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, Chenango County Public Health encourages families to make healthy changes together through the National nutrition Council's “5-2-1-0 Let's Go!” program.


