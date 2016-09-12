Missed extra point hands Norwich their first loss

OWEGO – The Owego Indians came to play on Friday, Sept. 9 as they hosted the Norwich Purple Tornado varsity football team. Owego would earn the late win at 21-20, sending Norwich home with a loss on their record.

“The first half offensively I thought we did a great job moving the ball, and defensively we held our own,” said Norwich head coach Mike Chrystie.

Late in the second half, and with a Norwich lead at 14-7, Owego proceeded to drive down the field and with just :20 seconds left edged Norwich for the halftime lead of 15-14.

They ended up scoring to take the lead before halftime with 20 seconds, got up 15-14. It was Owego's number 14, who would run the ball across the goal-line from two yards out for the touchdown, before the Owego coaching staff elected to go for two instead of the mere extra point. This payed off in dividends, as a successful attempt lead to the the one point lead, and essentially was the game winning point when all was said and done.