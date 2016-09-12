Norwich girls soccer claims tournament title

GREENE – The Greene girls soccer tournament would see four local teams from around the area – Greene, Norwich, Oxford and Edmeston – square off over a two day tournament played on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 10.

Norwich ultimately emerged the victors on the day when they defeated Oxford 3-0 in the finals on Saturday. Norwich would advance to the finals on Saturday evening after defeating Edmeston 4-2 in overtime – Hunter Cole, Gabby Mirabito, Taylor Hansen, and Hannah Klockowski each netted a goal in this game for the Tornado. Oxford would advance to the finals after defeating the home team of Greene at 2-1.