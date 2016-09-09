Shutout win to start the season

HARPURSVILLE – The Harpursville/Afton combined varsity football squad saw their season opener against Watkins Glen last Saturday, Sept. 3, go in their way from start to finish.

After a semi-slow start for both teams in the first quarter, with a 0-0 start, It was all Harp/Afton as they proceeded to slowly but surely chip away at the Watkins Glen team through the hard nosed rushing attack. Harp/Afton would nearly neglect to throw the ball in the contest – Tyler King quarterback went 2-5, with 38 passing yards and one touchdown – instead they would dominate in the ground game. This ground attack produced Harp/Afton with one score in each of the final three quarters, as their rushers combing for 289 rushing yards on the day.