EDMESTON – The Unadilla Valley golf team has been busy in 2016 as they try to chip away at the notion that they are a young inexperienced team, with a goal of improving each match they are in.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Head coach Carl Convis and his Storm golfers hosted Delhi on the greens of Red Pine Golf Course, in a match that did just that saw improvement despite another team loss.

“We're getting there little bit at a time,” said coach Convis.